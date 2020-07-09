2530 Norsworthy Drive

Amenities

This 3-2 and lovely remodel in quiet Claremont Park is minutes from downtown Dallas, Lakewood shopping, dining venues and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, which adjoins White Rock Lake. The open floor plan features a dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar. Lovely hardwoods throughout and wood accent walls enhance all the many other updates. The master bath boasts porcelain walls, marble floors and lots of storage. Huge backyard has privacy fence and large patio which is perfect for entertaining. Six month lease available; furnished rental for higher rate.