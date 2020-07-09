All apartments in Dallas
2530 Norsworthy Drive

Location

2530 Norsworthy Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3-2 and lovely remodel in quiet Claremont Park is minutes from downtown Dallas, Lakewood shopping, dining venues and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, which adjoins White Rock Lake. The open floor plan features a dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar. Lovely hardwoods throughout and wood accent walls enhance all the many other updates. The master bath boasts porcelain walls, marble floors and lots of storage. Huge backyard has privacy fence and large patio which is perfect for entertaining. Six month lease available; furnished rental for higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have any available units?
2530 Norsworthy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have?
Some of 2530 Norsworthy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Norsworthy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Norsworthy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Norsworthy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Norsworthy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive offer parking?
No, 2530 Norsworthy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Norsworthy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have a pool?
No, 2530 Norsworthy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2530 Norsworthy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Norsworthy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Norsworthy Drive has units with dishwashers.

