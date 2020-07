Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home that has been recentlyremodeled. Unique layout. Front entry and all rooms up with an added bedroom down making this a 4 bedroom home! Step out onto the patio from the kitchen and into a large, over sized back yard with a recently updated fence. In the heart of and walking distance to Five Mile Greenbelt and parks. Oak Cliff nature preserve nearby.