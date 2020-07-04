All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2374 Saint Francis Ave

2374 Saint Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2374 Saint Francis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This recently renovated 3-2-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features new carpet flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and gas stove and double ovens. Spacious master bedroom suite with built in dresser and large bathroom with accent lighting and designer walk in closet. Home is an entertainers paradise with formal living and dining room. Plenty of parking and J swing garage with gated access. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2374-saint-francis-ave

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2374-saint-francis-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have any available units?
2374 Saint Francis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have?
Some of 2374 Saint Francis Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2374 Saint Francis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2374 Saint Francis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2374 Saint Francis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2374 Saint Francis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2374 Saint Francis Ave offers parking.
Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2374 Saint Francis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have a pool?
No, 2374 Saint Francis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2374 Saint Francis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2374 Saint Francis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2374 Saint Francis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

