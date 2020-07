Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities bbq/grill

Hard to find in this area! 4 bedrooms split for extra privacy with master suite downstairs! Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space overlooks breakfast area & living room. Back yard is perfect for week- end BBQ's, family gatherings or just relaxing after work. Easy access to freeways, a quick commute to downtown and just a hop to shopping. Look no further - You are HOME! - Home is vacant, ready for move-in.