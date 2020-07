Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful opportunity to lease a spacious, updated Winnetka Heights four square Craftsman home with wraparound porch and large back yard. Welcoming entry and great flow with formals, powder room, and eat-in kitchen open to den. Upstairs includes four bedrooms and two full baths. One of the bedrooms has stairs to a large partially finished attic that makes great storage or play room. Warm, welcoming, and peaceful home minutes from Downtown and Bishop Arts.