2314 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Carroll Condos, a luxury condo development built in 2019 by D Home Best Builder (10 years in a row), LeComte Homes, is just blocks from Henderson Ave, West Village and Central Expressway. Everything you want to do in Dallas is only minutes away! This Energy Star rated home has amazing amenities with designer finishes including quartz counters, nailed down Oak wood floors and commercial grade appliances. The unique open floor plan features THREE bedrooms, each with its own FULL BATH, a privacy yard, a balcony and cutting edge design. The stunning master bath has a double vanity, dual shower heads and a massive walk-in-closet. Schedule a showing today!