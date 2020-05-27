All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2314 N Carroll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2314 N Carroll Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

2314 N Carroll Avenue

2314 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carroll Condos, a luxury condo development built in 2019 by D Home Best Builder (10 years in a row), LeComte Homes, is just blocks from Henderson Ave, West Village and Central Expressway. Everything you want to do in Dallas is only minutes away! This Energy Star rated home has amazing amenities with designer finishes including quartz counters, nailed down Oak wood floors and commercial grade appliances. The unique open floor plan features THREE bedrooms, each with its own FULL BATH, a privacy yard, a balcony and cutting edge design. The stunning master bath has a double vanity, dual shower heads and a massive walk-in-closet. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
2314 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 2314 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2314 N Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2314 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 N Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 N Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 N Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University