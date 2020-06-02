All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:06 PM

2300 N Akard

2300 North Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2300 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
new construction
30th floor Penthouse available! Be the first to live in this upscale home with high end amenities without HOA dues including a gas range, floor to ceiling windows w solar shades, wine refrigerator & ice maker, surround sound speaker system, 24hr concierge, keyless entry & more. Great use of space w an open kitchen, 3 large bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & walk in closets, powder bath for guests, separate den & storage closet off the kitchen that functions as a pantry & includes a built-in desk space. 2 parking spots included- 3rd vehicle additional $75month. Community amenities include resort style pool, fitness center, resident only bar, pet wash & direct underground access to the new Tom Thumb!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 N Akard have any available units?
2300 N Akard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 N Akard have?
Some of 2300 N Akard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 N Akard currently offering any rent specials?
2300 N Akard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 N Akard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 N Akard is pet friendly.
Does 2300 N Akard offer parking?
Yes, 2300 N Akard offers parking.
Does 2300 N Akard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 N Akard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 N Akard have a pool?
Yes, 2300 N Akard has a pool.
Does 2300 N Akard have accessible units?
No, 2300 N Akard does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 N Akard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 N Akard has units with dishwashers.

