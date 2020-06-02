2300 N Akard

Amenities
30th floor Penthouse available! Be the first to live in this upscale home with high end amenities without HOA dues including a gas range, floor to ceiling windows w solar shades, wine refrigerator & ice maker, surround sound speaker system, 24hr concierge, keyless entry & more. Great use of space w an open kitchen, 3 large bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & walk in closets, powder bath for guests, separate den & storage closet off the kitchen that functions as a pantry & includes a built-in desk space. 2 parking spots included- 3rd vehicle additional $75month. Community amenities include resort style pool, fitness center, resident only bar, pet wash & direct underground access to the new Tom Thumb!