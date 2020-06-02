2300 N Akard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool key fob access new construction

30th floor Penthouse available! Be the first to live in this upscale home with high end amenities without HOA dues including a gas range, floor to ceiling windows w solar shades, wine refrigerator & ice maker, surround sound speaker system, 24hr concierge, keyless entry & more. Great use of space w an open kitchen, 3 large bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & walk in closets, powder bath for guests, separate den & storage closet off the kitchen that functions as a pantry & includes a built-in desk space. 2 parking spots included- 3rd vehicle additional $75month. Community amenities include resort style pool, fitness center, resident only bar, pet wash & direct underground access to the new Tom Thumb!