Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy and adorable, recently renovated, refinished original hardwood floors. New fixtures and paint, granite counter tops, three spacious bedrooms, large laundry room and plenty of storage. Minimum 12 month lease. Please beware of scams, this property is locally owned and is managed by Arborcrest Properties. We do not list properties on Craigslist.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.