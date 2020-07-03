2228 Marilla Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 story, end unit, townhome with 2 car garage & large rooftop deck that overlooks downtown Dallas in the Farmer's Market area! Home features brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range & a huge master bedroom & bath with separate tub and walk in shower. 1st floor is the garage & 1 bedroom with full bathroom and a gated yard area maintained by the HOA. 2nd floor is an open concept with spacious kitchen, living area with hardwood floors, half bathroom & laundry with full size washer & dryer & a private covered balcony. 3rd floor is the huge master suite & the another bedroom that could be an office. Exceptional location near Deep Ellum, downtown & Uptown!