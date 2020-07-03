All apartments in Dallas
2228 Marilla Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2228 Marilla Street

2228 Marilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story, end unit, townhome with 2 car garage & large rooftop deck that overlooks downtown Dallas in the Farmer's Market area! Home features brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range & a huge master bedroom & bath with separate tub and walk in shower. 1st floor is the garage & 1 bedroom with full bathroom and a gated yard area maintained by the HOA. 2nd floor is an open concept with spacious kitchen, living area with hardwood floors, half bathroom & laundry with full size washer & dryer & a private covered balcony. 3rd floor is the huge master suite & the another bedroom that could be an office. Exceptional location near Deep Ellum, downtown & Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Marilla Street have any available units?
2228 Marilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Marilla Street have?
Some of 2228 Marilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Marilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Marilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Marilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Marilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2228 Marilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Marilla Street offers parking.
Does 2228 Marilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Marilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Marilla Street have a pool?
No, 2228 Marilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Marilla Street have accessible units?
No, 2228 Marilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Marilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Marilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.

