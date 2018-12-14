2220 Canton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Be a part of the Farmers Market District! Live at the coveted 2220 Canton Lofts, a Dallas Historical Landmark. This gorgeous 4th floor unit boasts downtown views, private balcony, freshly painted interiors, hardwood floors and a spectacular master bathroom with separate shower and Japanese soaking tub. Rooftop deck includes amazing 360 degree views, salt water pool, hot tub, grill and walking track. Gym onsite. Very quiet community with only 47 units. This walkable neighborhood is close to Downtown, Deep Ellum, Dallas Farmers Market and the up and coming East Quarter.