All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2220 Canton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2220 Canton Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:52 PM

2220 Canton Street

2220 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 Canton Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Be a part of the Farmers Market District! Live at the coveted 2220 Canton Lofts, a Dallas Historical Landmark. This gorgeous 4th floor unit boasts downtown views, private balcony, freshly painted interiors, hardwood floors and a spectacular master bathroom with separate shower and Japanese soaking tub. Rooftop deck includes amazing 360 degree views, salt water pool, hot tub, grill and walking track. Gym onsite. Very quiet community with only 47 units. This walkable neighborhood is close to Downtown, Deep Ellum, Dallas Farmers Market and the up and coming East Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Canton Street have any available units?
2220 Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Canton Street have?
Some of 2220 Canton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Canton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Canton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2220 Canton Street offer parking?
No, 2220 Canton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Canton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Canton Street have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Canton Street has a pool.
Does 2220 Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Canton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University