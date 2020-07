Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Great First Time Homebuyer House! Recently remodeled home. This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready to be moved in. With low interest rates, and the payments of his loan being less than most rents-Don't wait!! With easy access to freeways, within walking distances to Dart Rail, Bus, VA Hospital, and Elementary & Middle School. Possible Seller Finance. Shorter lease term is possible at a higher rental rate