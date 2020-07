Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool new construction

The House! Live atop the famed Hard Rock Cafe in Victory Park! One of kind executive high rise living in this 28 story contemporary style building. Two balconies with incredible views and ceiling to floor windows bring in all the light you desire.

Wood floors, granite counters, wolf and sub zero appliances. Pool terrace with 130 ft lap pool, owners lounge,

fitness center, conf. room, waste service and so much more. Virtual tour available.