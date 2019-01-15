218 N Beacon St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eead28401b ----
***$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT***
Apartment 107 is a beautiful well-kept condo in East Dallas!! Stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors, and designer paint colors. Third floor unit with secured garage entry. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer and Refrigerator included. There is also a dining table and living room set inside the unit for convenience. There are 2 parking spots available as well as ample storage in the garage.
Assigned Covered Parking
Disposal
Parking Spots 2
Pets Allowed
Views
Washer/Dryer In Unit