All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 218 N Beacon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
218 N Beacon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 N Beacon St

218 North Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

218 North Beacon Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eead28401b ----
***$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT***

Apartment 107 is a beautiful well-kept condo in East Dallas!! Stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors, and designer paint colors. Third floor unit with secured garage entry. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer and Refrigerator included. There is also a dining table and living room set inside the unit for convenience. There are 2 parking spots available as well as ample storage in the garage.

Assigned Covered Parking
Disposal
Parking Spots 2
Pets Allowed
Views
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N Beacon St have any available units?
218 N Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 N Beacon St have?
Some of 218 N Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
218 N Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 N Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 218 N Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 218 N Beacon St offers parking.
Does 218 N Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 N Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N Beacon St have a pool?
No, 218 N Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 218 N Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 218 N Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 N Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University