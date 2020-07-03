2106 Mountain Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottage style home in enchanting Elmwood neighborhood of North Oak Cliff. Newly renovated Kitchen gives the cottage a modern open floor plan. Split bedrooms with the master tucked away in the back close to the laundry room, covered patio and backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and has a separate dog run.

Elmwood has a 16-acre linear park lined with mature trees, a variety of birds and wildlife. It features play equipment, picnic tables, a basketball court, wildflower areas and a trail that's popular for jogging and dog walking.

Elmwood is also home to the popular Tyler Station.