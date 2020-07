Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUSLY REMODELED AND UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE WITH 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE IN THE HISTORIC LAKE CLIFF NEIGHBORHOOD! ONE BLOCK FROM LAKE CLIFF PARK. JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN! COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULL-SIZE WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED YARD, NEW LANDSCAPING, PETS OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND $700 PET DEPOSIT. ONE YEAR LEASE. DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.