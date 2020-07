Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First floor unit is now available in the Winnetka Heights Historic District. Spacious living-dining area and kitchen, plus two bedrooms and one bath. Walkable to restaurants and business along Jefferson Blvd, Davis Street and just a short drive to the Bishop Arts District. Lease rate is $1050 per month plus $150 per month fixed rate for utilities. Application fee is $40 per person. One pet MAY be considered on a case by case basis.