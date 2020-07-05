All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1935 Abshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1935 Abshire Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:44 PM

1935 Abshire Lane

1935 Abshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1935 Abshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Now Accepting Section 8. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home near White Rock offers natural beauty in a convenient location. A spacious living room with homey fireplace connects to the master bedroom and full bathroom on one side and to the kitchen on the other. A hallway leads to two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Detached garage separated by a short grassy passageway provides plenty of parking and storage space. You can use the idyllic outdoor area, which is enclosed by a wood fence covered in ivy, for grilling or gardening. Rent: $1,394/month. $500 Pet fee. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Abshire Lane have any available units?
1935 Abshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Abshire Lane have?
Some of 1935 Abshire Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Abshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Abshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Abshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Abshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Abshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Abshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1935 Abshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Abshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Abshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1935 Abshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Abshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1935 Abshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Abshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Abshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University