1935 Abshire Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Now Accepting Section 8. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home near White Rock offers natural beauty in a convenient location. A spacious living room with homey fireplace connects to the master bedroom and full bathroom on one side and to the kitchen on the other. A hallway leads to two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Detached garage separated by a short grassy passageway provides plenty of parking and storage space. You can use the idyllic outdoor area, which is enclosed by a wood fence covered in ivy, for grilling or gardening. Rent: $1,394/month. $500 Pet fee. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee.