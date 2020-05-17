18944 Fortson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Opportunity To Lease This Updated And Pristine Traditional Home In Coveted Preston Highlands! Dallas Address With Exemplary Plano Schools! Huge Yard & Gorgeous Pool Are Maintained By Homeowner! Fabulous Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Appliances, Eat In Breakfast Nook & 20 Inch Travertine Floors! Sunny Breakfast Area Boasts Built-In Sitting Bench + Table & 4 Chairs! Formal Living Dining Combo With Wet Bar! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Highlight The Downstairs Living Areas! Downstairs Master Retreat Has See-Through FP Into The Spacious Bath! Lofted Game-Room, 3 Guest Bedrooms, 2 Baths + A Private Study Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Back Yard Oasis & Pool!