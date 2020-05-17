All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18944 Fortson Avenue

18944 Fortson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18944 Fortson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Opportunity To Lease This Updated And Pristine Traditional Home In Coveted Preston Highlands! Dallas Address With Exemplary Plano Schools! Huge Yard & Gorgeous Pool Are Maintained By Homeowner! Fabulous Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Appliances, Eat In Breakfast Nook & 20 Inch Travertine Floors! Sunny Breakfast Area Boasts Built-In Sitting Bench + Table & 4 Chairs! Formal Living Dining Combo With Wet Bar! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Highlight The Downstairs Living Areas! Downstairs Master Retreat Has See-Through FP Into The Spacious Bath! Lofted Game-Room, 3 Guest Bedrooms, 2 Baths + A Private Study Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Back Yard Oasis & Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18944 Fortson Avenue have any available units?
18944 Fortson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18944 Fortson Avenue have?
Some of 18944 Fortson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18944 Fortson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18944 Fortson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18944 Fortson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18944 Fortson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18944 Fortson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18944 Fortson Avenue offers parking.
Does 18944 Fortson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18944 Fortson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18944 Fortson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18944 Fortson Avenue has a pool.
Does 18944 Fortson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18944 Fortson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18944 Fortson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18944 Fortson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

