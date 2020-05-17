18944 Fortson Avenue

Amenities
Great Opportunity To Lease This Updated And Pristine Traditional Home In Coveted Preston Highlands! Dallas Address With Exemplary Plano Schools! Huge Yard & Gorgeous Pool Are Maintained By Homeowner! Fabulous Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Appliances, Eat In Breakfast Nook & 20 Inch Travertine Floors! Sunny Breakfast Area Boasts Built-In Sitting Bench + Table & 4 Chairs! Formal Living Dining Combo With Wet Bar! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Highlight The Downstairs Living Areas! Downstairs Master Retreat Has See-Through FP Into The Spacious Bath! Lofted Game-Room, 3 Guest Bedrooms, 2 Baths + A Private Study Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Back Yard Oasis & Pool!