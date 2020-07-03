18720 Gibbons Drive

Amenities

Wonderful North Dallas location with Plano schools. Sought after single story home. It's light and bright with high ceilings and lots of windows. Open flowing floor plan with lots of amenities - granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; replaced carpets ( December 2019); fresh interior paint; stainless steel appliances in kitchen; ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms; art niches; roof replaced 2016; some replaced lighting. Good floor plan - master suite set privately away from secondary bedrooms