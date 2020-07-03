All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18720 Gibbons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18720 Gibbons Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:18 AM

18720 Gibbons Drive

18720 Gibbons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18720 Gibbons Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful North Dallas location with Plano schools. Sought after single story home. It's light and bright with high ceilings and lots of windows. Open flowing floor plan with lots of amenities - granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; replaced carpets ( December 2019); fresh interior paint; stainless steel appliances in kitchen; ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms; art niches; roof replaced 2016; some replaced lighting. Good floor plan - master suite set privately away from secondary bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18720 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18720 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18720 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18720 Gibbons Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18720 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18720 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18720 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18720 Gibbons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18720 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
No, 18720 Gibbons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18720 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18720 Gibbons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18720 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18720 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18720 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18720 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18720 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18720 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University