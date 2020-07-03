1806 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly all utils included recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What Charm!!! A rare find in Dallas with all utilities included. Newly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom home with wood-look flooring, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures & appliances, new HVAC and freshly painted with neutral paint throughout! Great size bedrooms! The electric & water is included with the rent. * There is a separate rental property in the front of the lot that is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. A fence will be installed to divide the two properties. Fell free to call the agent with any questions. Use the lockbox on the main house to access the apartment in the back.

Contact us to schedule a showing.