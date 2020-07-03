All apartments in Dallas
Location

1806 Maryland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What Charm!!! A rare find in Dallas with all utilities included. Newly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom home with wood-look flooring, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures & appliances, new HVAC and freshly painted with neutral paint throughout! Great size bedrooms! The electric & water is included with the rent. * There is a separate rental property in the front of the lot that is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. A fence will be installed to divide the two properties. Fell free to call the agent with any questions. Use the lockbox on the main house to access the apartment in the back.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1806 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 1806 Maryland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1806 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

