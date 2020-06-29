17839 Bottlebrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Beazer home one story 3 Br, 2 Bath in sought after University Place. Aldridge Elementary school. Bus stop on your street. Kitchen facing East Home Entrance facing North. You'd love how easy it is to commute throughout Dallas with Tollway and 190 within minutes, Central expressway easily accessible, University of Dallas close by. Restaurants and entertainment and outdoor recreation options nearby. Great Plano schools. Spacious and open floorplan with large kitchen, huge island opens to the family room, light and bright throughout, split bedroom with master on one side and 2 Br on other. Fridge and WD included. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and master bathroom features two sinks and walks in shower.