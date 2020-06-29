17815 Lost View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This Beautiful Prestonwood Property is an entertainers dream! Spacious kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and large sliding glass doors out to the pool and hot tub. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, 3 living areas and a wet bar. The master bath has travertine heated tile floors and shower, double vanity and jetted tub. The master also has access to the lush backyard, newly resurfaced pool with new pump and hot tub. This home has it all, great yard, spacious interior and perfect location!