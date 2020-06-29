All apartments in Dallas
17815 Lost View Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

17815 Lost View Road

17815 Lost View Road · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

17815 Lost View Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Beautiful Prestonwood Property is an entertainers dream! Spacious kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and large sliding glass doors out to the pool and hot tub. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, 3 living areas and a wet bar. The master bath has travertine heated tile floors and shower, double vanity and jetted tub. The master also has access to the lush backyard, newly resurfaced pool with new pump and hot tub. This home has it all, great yard, spacious interior and perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17815 Lost View Road have any available units?
17815 Lost View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17815 Lost View Road have?
Some of 17815 Lost View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17815 Lost View Road currently offering any rent specials?
17815 Lost View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17815 Lost View Road pet-friendly?
No, 17815 Lost View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17815 Lost View Road offer parking?
Yes, 17815 Lost View Road offers parking.
Does 17815 Lost View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17815 Lost View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17815 Lost View Road have a pool?
Yes, 17815 Lost View Road has a pool.
Does 17815 Lost View Road have accessible units?
No, 17815 Lost View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17815 Lost View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17815 Lost View Road has units with dishwashers.

