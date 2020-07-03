1716 Chattanooga Pl

Amenities
Rent:
Initial lease is 12 months. Upon renewal they can do a 6 month lease.
Security deposit for a 2broom is 250-500 and 350-700 for a 3broom. App fee is 16.50 for the first responsible and 11 for each additional responsible.
Pool, library, computer lab, and 2 play grounds.
Community Amenities
24 Emergency Maintenance Service
After School Program
Barbecue Area with Grills
Computer Center
Gated Community
Playground Areas
Professional Landscape
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Welcoming Clubhouse
Apartment Amenities
Dishwashers
Exterior Storage
French Style Patio Doors
Frost Free Refrigerator
Handicap Accessible Units
Kitchen Pantry
Large Patios & Balconies
Mini-Blinds
Washer & Dryer Connections
Pet Policy
Pets - Max 1 allowed, Max weight 20 lb each, Deposit