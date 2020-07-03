All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1716 Chattanooga Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1716 Chattanooga Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 Chattanooga Pl

1716 Chattanooga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1716 Chattanooga Place, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent:
Initial lease is 12 months. Upon renewal they can do a 6 month lease.
Security deposit for a 2broom is 250-500 and 350-700 for a 3broom. App fee is 16.50 for the first responsible and 11 for each additional responsible.

Pool, library, computer lab, and 2 play grounds.

Community Amenities

24 Emergency Maintenance Service
After School Program
Barbecue Area with Grills
Computer Center
Gated Community
Playground Areas
Professional Landscape
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Welcoming Clubhouse

Apartment Amenities

Dishwashers
Exterior Storage
French Style Patio Doors
Frost Free Refrigerator
Handicap Accessible Units
Kitchen Pantry
Large Patios & Balconies
Mini-Blinds
Washer & Dryer Connections

Pet Policy
Pets - Max 1 allowed, Max weight 20 lb each, Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have any available units?
1716 Chattanooga Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have?
Some of 1716 Chattanooga Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Chattanooga Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Chattanooga Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Chattanooga Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Chattanooga Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl offer parking?
No, 1716 Chattanooga Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Chattanooga Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Chattanooga Pl has a pool.
Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 1716 Chattanooga Pl has accessible units.
Does 1716 Chattanooga Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Chattanooga Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University