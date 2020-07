Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your new home! Located minutes from Downtown Dallas and easy commute, you will not want to miss out on this opportunity to make this yours! This house has an open floor plan with original hard wood floors, updated and remodeled kitchen, fresh new paint, big screen in porch, sun room, and big back yard for your enjoyment. This house also comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, updated appliances, and has a Nest! Ready for you to move in! Come take a look today!