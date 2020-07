Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

About as complete a remodel job as you will find, bathrooms, kitchen counters, kitchen cabinets, appliances , floors, doors, windows, roof replaced(decking was also replaced), paint these items were done 2019. Open plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances also recently replaced. Ample parking, one garaged spot and four additional parking spaces in front not including street parking. House is also listed for sale.