All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1615 Tribeca Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1615 Tribeca Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:39 AM

1615 Tribeca Way

1615 Tribeca Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1615 Tribeca Way, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous End Unit townhome. Open floor plan with tons of natural lighting throughout. Hardwood on 2nd floors in Living, Dining, Kitchen and also on staircase. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Upgrades includes but not limited to, Bedroom carpet and paint throughout in 2018, One mile east of Downtown and Uptown. Walk to Exall Park, Bryan Place community pool, LA Fitness, nightlife in Deep Ellum,or the neighborhood dog park! Lots of Restaurants, Kroger, Whole Food Market, Near Hwy 75 and Woodall Rodgers Fwy, and 35E, Very Convenient !! Don't Miss It !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Tribeca Way have any available units?
1615 Tribeca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Tribeca Way have?
Some of 1615 Tribeca Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Tribeca Way currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Tribeca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Tribeca Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Tribeca Way is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Tribeca Way offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Tribeca Way offers parking.
Does 1615 Tribeca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Tribeca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Tribeca Way have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Tribeca Way has a pool.
Does 1615 Tribeca Way have accessible units?
No, 1615 Tribeca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Tribeca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Tribeca Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University