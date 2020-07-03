1615 Tribeca Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous End Unit townhome. Open floor plan with tons of natural lighting throughout. Hardwood on 2nd floors in Living, Dining, Kitchen and also on staircase. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Upgrades includes but not limited to, Bedroom carpet and paint throughout in 2018, One mile east of Downtown and Uptown. Walk to Exall Park, Bryan Place community pool, LA Fitness, nightlife in Deep Ellum,or the neighborhood dog park! Lots of Restaurants, Kroger, Whole Food Market, Near Hwy 75 and Woodall Rodgers Fwy, and 35E, Very Convenient !! Don't Miss It !