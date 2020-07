Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom three story town home near downtown, Knox Henderson and lower Greenville. Home features large living areas and two car attached garage and views of downtown. Full size washer and dryer connections. Each bedroom has a private bath. One bedroom on the first floor, the other two on the third. Living space on the second with a half bath.