Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1603 N Garrett Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:49 AM

1603 N Garrett Avenue

1603 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1603 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained first floor 2 bedroom corner unit in the upward transitioning area of Central East Dallas. Private fenced patio. New Blinds. Laminate flooring in all rooms except kitchen & baths. Dining room has a wall of built in shelves & cabinets. Kitchen has recent appliances. Fridge, full size washer & dryer included. Bedrooms are separated by closets. Master has private bath. 2 assigned parking spaces too. Close to Fiesta and 3 blocks from Lower Greenville make this a great deal! ** OWNER WILL BE DOING SOME REPAINTING OF DOORS SOON**
**MAX OF FOUR OCCUPANTS FOR THIS UNIT** NO PETS OVER 30 LBS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
1603 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 1603 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 N Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1603 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

