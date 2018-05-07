1603 N Garrett Avenue

Amenities

Well maintained first floor 2 bedroom corner unit in the upward transitioning area of Central East Dallas. Private fenced patio. New Blinds. Laminate flooring in all rooms except kitchen & baths. Dining room has a wall of built in shelves & cabinets. Kitchen has recent appliances. Fridge, full size washer & dryer included. Bedrooms are separated by closets. Master has private bath. 2 assigned parking spaces too. Close to Fiesta and 3 blocks from Lower Greenville make this a great deal! ** OWNER WILL BE DOING SOME REPAINTING OF DOORS SOON**

**MAX OF FOUR OCCUPANTS FOR THIS UNIT** NO PETS OVER 30 LBS***