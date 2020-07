Amenities

RICHARDSON SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Bowie Elementary & choice of Parkhill or Westwood Jr High and PEARCE or Richardson HS district! Freshly updated bedrooms with new carpet. Living area has fresh colors and wood laminate floors. Bright kitchen. Both baths offer custom marble tile floors, updated lighting & new modern vanities. Secondary bath offers linen closet. Master bedroom has two closets. 2 car garage offers convenient parking. Fenced backyard and two car detached garage. Welcome Home!!!