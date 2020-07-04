1455 Glencliff Drive, Dallas, TX 75217 Pleasant Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Stunning home with updates inside and out! Extended ceilings make this living area the centerpiece of the home! Enjoy quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in this dream kitchen. A fenced back yard creates a wonderful space for all to play and entertain!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
