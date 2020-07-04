All apartments in Dallas
1455 Glencliff Drive

1455 Glencliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1455 Glencliff Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home with updates inside and out!  Extended ceilings make this living area the centerpiece of the home!  Enjoy quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in this dream kitchen.  A fenced back yard creates a wonderful space for all to play and entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Glencliff Drive have any available units?
1455 Glencliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Glencliff Drive have?
Some of 1455 Glencliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Glencliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Glencliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Glencliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Glencliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1455 Glencliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Glencliff Drive offers parking.
Does 1455 Glencliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Glencliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Glencliff Drive have a pool?
No, 1455 Glencliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Glencliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1455 Glencliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Glencliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 Glencliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

