Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:11 AM

14333 Preston Road

14333 State Hwy 289
Location

14333 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This condo is super quite and situated all the way in the far back of the property away from noise and traffic. These condos where built in the 80's as condo's not apartments and then converted later. Walls are solid and you will never hear your neighbors through them. It is a great location close to shopping and entertainment. Unit has closet stacked washer and dryer. Working fireplaces upstairs and downstairs, nice wood floors, a balcony and storage under staircase. The neighbors are great. Property has the best property management. HOA, water utilities and pest control included with rent. Property has 2 pools and a free rentable clubhouse with an amazing water fountain on lake with a completed million dollar lake renovation.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/33742

(RLNE4862478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 Preston Road have any available units?
14333 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14333 Preston Road have?
Some of 14333 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
14333 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 Preston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 Preston Road is pet friendly.
Does 14333 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 14333 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 14333 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14333 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 14333 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 14333 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 14333 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14333 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

