Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
14242 Bridgeview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14242 Bridgeview Lane

14242 Bridgeview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14242 Bridgeview Lane, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home!! Barely lived 2017 property located just a few minutes from Downtown & Uptown Dallas, is Move-in ready! Highly motivated seller. This 3 bedroom home features a large family room and a game room with plenty of natural light, excellent kitchen space with breakfast bar makes a desirable family spending time area. Energy efficient kitchen appliances.
The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk in shower.
Excellent deck on backyard will allow you to enjoy spending time grilling. This home is a must see!
House is also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have any available units?
14242 Bridgeview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have?
Some of 14242 Bridgeview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14242 Bridgeview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14242 Bridgeview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14242 Bridgeview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14242 Bridgeview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14242 Bridgeview Lane offers parking.
Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14242 Bridgeview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have a pool?
No, 14242 Bridgeview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have accessible units?
No, 14242 Bridgeview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14242 Bridgeview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14242 Bridgeview Lane has units with dishwashers.

