14242 Bridgeview Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home!! Barely lived 2017 property located just a few minutes from Downtown & Uptown Dallas, is Move-in ready! Highly motivated seller. This 3 bedroom home features a large family room and a game room with plenty of natural light, excellent kitchen space with breakfast bar makes a desirable family spending time area. Energy efficient kitchen appliances.

The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk in shower.

Excellent deck on backyard will allow you to enjoy spending time grilling. This home is a must see!

House is also for sale