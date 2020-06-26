14242 Bridgeview Lane

Amenities
Welcome Home!! Barely lived 2017 property located just a few minutes from Downtown & Uptown Dallas, is Move-in ready! Highly motivated seller. This 3 bedroom home features a large family room and a game room with plenty of natural light, excellent kitchen space with breakfast bar makes a desirable family spending time area. Energy efficient kitchen appliances.
The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk in shower.
Excellent deck on backyard will allow you to enjoy spending time grilling. This home is a must see!
House is also for sale