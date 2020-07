Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

THIS LOCATION IS FANTASTIC!! Minutes east of DOWNTOWN DALLAS!! Quick access to major highways, this home is located a mere 5 minutes to Uptown, downtown, Arts District, and Klyde Warren Park. Walk only 1 block and you are in Exall Park!! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom attached home with a fenced patio area and a 2 car detached garage. Laminate floors in living and dining, wet bar, vaulted ceilings. Pets on case by case basis, size and breed restrictions.