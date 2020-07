Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit is move in ready. Recently renovated units with high end finish outs. Kitchen has granite countertops and new appliances. Beautiful new flooring throughout the unit. This Property is a short distance from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical District, students are welcome. Water, trash, and internet included in rent.



Promotional offer: 1st & Last month's rent FREE!