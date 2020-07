Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This one has it all! Gorgeous views of downtown. Fireplace. Yard area for your pet. Gleaming Pine hardwood floors. Gated. Wood casement windows. Full size washer dryer area. Kitchen is well appointed with hard surface counter tops, gas cooking and breakfast bar. Large deck off living and kitchen with gorgeous views. Large additional 1300 plus sqft downstair space which enjoys 4 studios and a large open area. Work where you live!