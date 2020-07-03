This is a good sized unit in Richardson school district which was completely redone last year with new carpet and new ceramic floors. It has a nice corner fireplace in the living room. There are 2 community pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have?
Some of 13871 Brookgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13871 Brookgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13871 Brookgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.