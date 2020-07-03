All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:59 AM

13871 Brookgreen Drive

13871 Brookgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13871 Brookgreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

This is a good sized unit in Richardson school district which was completely redone last year with new carpet and new ceramic floors. It has a nice corner fireplace in the living room. There are 2 community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have any available units?
13871 Brookgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have?
Some of 13871 Brookgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13871 Brookgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13871 Brookgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13871 Brookgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13871 Brookgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive offer parking?
No, 13871 Brookgreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13871 Brookgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13871 Brookgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13871 Brookgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13871 Brookgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13871 Brookgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
