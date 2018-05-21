13535 Red Fern

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fabulous Updated Duplex has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas and a Private Fenced Backyard with Patio! Chef's Kitchen has Granite Counters, Double Ovens and Opens to the Living Areas! Cozy Den has a Wood Burning Fireplace and French Doors to Private Yard! Formal Living & Dining Rooms have Crown Moldings! Master Bedroom has Private Bathroom w Granite Counter, Walk In Closet and Door to Private Patio! Sparkling Second Bathroom is very Spacious! Extra's Include: Laminate Flooring in Living Areas; Full Size Washer Dryer Connections; 2 Car Carport w Storage!