Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13535 Red Fern
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13535 Red Fern

13535 Red Fern Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13535 Red Fern Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fabulous Updated Duplex has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas and a Private Fenced Backyard with Patio! Chef's Kitchen has Granite Counters, Double Ovens and Opens to the Living Areas! Cozy Den has a Wood Burning Fireplace and French Doors to Private Yard! Formal Living & Dining Rooms have Crown Moldings! Master Bedroom has Private Bathroom w Granite Counter, Walk In Closet and Door to Private Patio! Sparkling Second Bathroom is very Spacious! Extra's Include: Laminate Flooring in Living Areas; Full Size Washer Dryer Connections; 2 Car Carport w Storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13535 Red Fern have any available units?
13535 Red Fern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13535 Red Fern have?
Some of 13535 Red Fern's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13535 Red Fern currently offering any rent specials?
13535 Red Fern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 Red Fern pet-friendly?
No, 13535 Red Fern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13535 Red Fern offer parking?
Yes, 13535 Red Fern offers parking.
Does 13535 Red Fern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13535 Red Fern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 Red Fern have a pool?
No, 13535 Red Fern does not have a pool.
Does 13535 Red Fern have accessible units?
No, 13535 Red Fern does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 Red Fern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13535 Red Fern has units with dishwashers.

