1311 Arizona Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Dallas - Amazing location just minutes from the Bishop Arts District, downtown Dallas, and Dallas Zoo with easy access to Hwy 35. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, with a bonus room that can be used as an office, day room.2 car detached garage. Original charm with blue tile kitchen and pink tile bathroom. Extra laundry utility room off of the kitchen leads to the back yard. Washer Dryer connections, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, floor furnace, Window Unit Air, fenced backyard Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3960429)