Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:51 AM

1311 Arizona Ave

1311 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Dallas - Amazing location just minutes from the Bishop Arts District, downtown Dallas, and Dallas Zoo with easy access to Hwy 35. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, with a bonus room that can be used as an office, day room.2 car detached garage. Original charm with blue tile kitchen and pink tile bathroom. Extra laundry utility room off of the kitchen leads to the back yard. Washer Dryer connections, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, floor furnace, Window Unit Air, fenced backyard Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3960429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Arizona Ave have any available units?
1311 Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Arizona Ave have?
Some of 1311 Arizona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Arizona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Arizona Ave offers parking.
Does 1311 Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Arizona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 1311 Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 1311 Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Arizona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

