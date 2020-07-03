12307 Marbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning home with large circle driveway on a .35 Acre cul de sac lot with a lively pool and spa. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with formal living & dining and a huge game room great for both living and entertaining. Professionally landscaped, covered porch front and back. Hand-scraped hardwood floor throughout downstairs and upstairs. Master with fireplace opens to the large covered balcony has his & her separate baths! 3 fireplaces, oversized utility electric driveway gate with 8ft board on board fence. Minutes from Downtown, North Park, Medical District, Dallas, TI, walk to Cooper Center. 6-month lease is preferred. For other short terms leases, we can talk.