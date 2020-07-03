All apartments in Dallas
12307 Marbrook Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:22 PM

12307 Marbrook Drive

12307 Marbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12307 Marbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning home with large circle driveway on a .35 Acre cul de sac lot with a lively pool and spa. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with formal living & dining and a huge game room great for both living and entertaining. Professionally landscaped, covered porch front and back. Hand-scraped hardwood floor throughout downstairs and upstairs. Master with fireplace opens to the large covered balcony has his & her separate baths! 3 fireplaces, oversized utility electric driveway gate with 8ft board on board fence. Minutes from Downtown, North Park, Medical District, Dallas, TI, walk to Cooper Center. 6-month lease is preferred. For other short terms leases, we can talk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 Marbrook Drive have any available units?
12307 Marbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 Marbrook Drive have?
Some of 12307 Marbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 Marbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12307 Marbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 Marbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12307 Marbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12307 Marbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12307 Marbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 12307 Marbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 Marbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 Marbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12307 Marbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 12307 Marbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12307 Marbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 Marbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12307 Marbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

