12112 Bellafonte Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This rare true 4 bedroom totally renovated home features 2 full baths and 2 living areas.The original white oak floors have been beautifully refinished and decorative porcelain tile in the baths and kitchen really open this home up.The kitchen has been redesigned with a large pantry, ss appliances, cabinets and granite counters.Utilities will be much lower than most homes in the area with all the new energy efficient windows, an attic full of new insulation and a new 4 ton Trane hvac system.From new plumbing, electrical, a full bath addition, new window blinds and high quality through out, this is not your ordinary home. You have a chance at quality, location and value all in one gorgeous home and Hamilton Park RISD Charter school around the corner!