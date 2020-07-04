All apartments in Dallas
12112 Bellafonte Drive

Location

12112 Bellafonte Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
This rare true 4 bedroom totally renovated home features 2 full baths and 2 living areas.The original white oak floors have been beautifully refinished and decorative porcelain tile in the baths and kitchen really open this home up.The kitchen has been redesigned with a large pantry, ss appliances, cabinets and granite counters.Utilities will be much lower than most homes in the area with all the new energy efficient windows, an attic full of new insulation and a new 4 ton Trane hvac system.From new plumbing, electrical, a full bath addition, new window blinds and high quality through out, this is not your ordinary home. You have a chance at quality, location and value all in one gorgeous home and Hamilton Park RISD Charter school around the corner!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have any available units?
12112 Bellafonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have?
Some of 12112 Bellafonte Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12112 Bellafonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12112 Bellafonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12112 Bellafonte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive offer parking?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have a pool?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12112 Bellafonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12112 Bellafonte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

