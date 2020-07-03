All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM

1200 Main Street, Unit 1608

1200 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + STUDY condo located in the heart of downtown. Condo has modern upgrades, details & open floor plan. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, recessed & decorative lighting, breakfast bar, undermount kitchen DVD player, LG Washer and Dryer, Custom Closet Shelving. Deposit starts at $1000 and goes up if you have pets or problems on your application.

Amenities Include: 24-hr concierge, gym, club house, 15-seat media room, rooftop pool & terraces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have any available units?
1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have?
Some of 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 offers parking.
Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 has a pool.
Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Main Street, Unit 1608 has units with dishwashers.

