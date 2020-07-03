1200 Main Street, Unit 1608

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + STUDY condo located in the heart of downtown. Condo has modern upgrades, details & open floor plan. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, recessed & decorative lighting, breakfast bar, undermount kitchen DVD player, LG Washer and Dryer, Custom Closet Shelving. Deposit starts at $1000 and goes up if you have pets or problems on your application.



Amenities Include: 24-hr concierge, gym, club house, 15-seat media room, rooftop pool & terraces.