1200 Main Street, Unit 1608

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + STUDY condo located in the heart of downtown. Condo has modern upgrades, details & open floor plan. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, recessed & decorative lighting, breakfast bar, undermount kitchen DVD player, LG Washer and Dryer, Custom Closet Shelving. Deposit starts at $1000 and goes up if you have pets or problems on your application.
Amenities Include: 24-hr concierge, gym, club house, 15-seat media room, rooftop pool & terraces.