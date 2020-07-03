11811 Strand Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is a wonderful 4 bed 1 bath home. It is conveniently located close to i635. House highlights beautiful countertops throughout and has trending paint tones. There is extra parking behind the house as well. Great for entertaining a BBQ in the backyard. Get this home today before it’s gone! Lease purchase option and owner financing available. Owner is a licensed agent.