Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

11811 Strand Street

11811 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

11811 Strand Street, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This is a wonderful 4 bed 1 bath home. It is conveniently located close to i635. House highlights beautiful countertops throughout and has trending paint tones. There is extra parking behind the house as well. Great for entertaining a BBQ in the backyard. Get this home today before it’s gone! Lease purchase option and owner financing available. Owner is a licensed agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 Strand Street have any available units?
11811 Strand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 Strand Street have?
Some of 11811 Strand Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 Strand Street currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Strand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Strand Street pet-friendly?
No, 11811 Strand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11811 Strand Street offer parking?
Yes, 11811 Strand Street offers parking.
Does 11811 Strand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 Strand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Strand Street have a pool?
No, 11811 Strand Street does not have a pool.
Does 11811 Strand Street have accessible units?
No, 11811 Strand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Strand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11811 Strand Street has units with dishwashers.

