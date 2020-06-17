Amazing lease opportunity in coveted Lochwood! Refinished hardwood floors throughout formals and bedrooms, updated kitchen and baths, new double pane windows and so much more. Upstairs flex room makes a great office or 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11710 Farrar Street have any available units?
11710 Farrar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Farrar Street have?
Some of 11710 Farrar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Farrar Street currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Farrar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.