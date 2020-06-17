All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11710 Farrar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11710 Farrar Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

11710 Farrar Street

11710 Farrar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11710 Farrar Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing lease opportunity in coveted Lochwood! Refinished hardwood floors throughout formals and bedrooms, updated kitchen and baths, new double pane windows and so much more. Upstairs flex room makes a great office or 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Farrar Street have any available units?
11710 Farrar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Farrar Street have?
Some of 11710 Farrar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Farrar Street currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Farrar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Farrar Street pet-friendly?
No, 11710 Farrar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11710 Farrar Street offer parking?
Yes, 11710 Farrar Street offers parking.
Does 11710 Farrar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 Farrar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Farrar Street have a pool?
No, 11710 Farrar Street does not have a pool.
Does 11710 Farrar Street have accessible units?
No, 11710 Farrar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Farrar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11710 Farrar Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University