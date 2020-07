Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great First Floor Unit that Opens to the Community Pool. 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Plantation Shutters and Granite Counters in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Fridge and washer and dryer included. Mature Tree in the Courtyard and around the Pool Area. Covered Parking #17. Great Location with easy access to I75, Shopping and Entertainment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas