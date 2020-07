Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New Pictures coming soon. Lovely 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Balch Springs East Dallas area. Soon to be remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, solid surface flooring throughout, and new paint inside and out. Big backyard with 6 foot privacy fencing. Property is also available for sale asking $159,000. Call today to schedule your appointment.