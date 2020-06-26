All apartments in Dallas
10608 Cayuga Drive
10608 Cayuga Drive

10608 Cayuga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Cayuga Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath house in Casa View has been updated to include new, two-tone paint, modern faux wood floors and new fixtures throughout. It also features ceiling fans, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, off-street parking, appliances and a fenced-in backyard! The home is in a great location, minutes from the Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake, Whiterock Marketplace and Casa View Shopping Center. Stores nearby include Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House, Thrifty's Garland Road Thrift Store, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Albertson's, PetCo and more! Nearby Reinhardt Elementary, White Rock Swimming Pool and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Cayuga Drive have any available units?
10608 Cayuga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Cayuga Drive have?
Some of 10608 Cayuga Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Cayuga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Cayuga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Cayuga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 Cayuga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10608 Cayuga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Cayuga Drive offers parking.
Does 10608 Cayuga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Cayuga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Cayuga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10608 Cayuga Drive has a pool.
Does 10608 Cayuga Drive have accessible units?
No, 10608 Cayuga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Cayuga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 Cayuga Drive has units with dishwashers.

