10608 Cayuga Drive

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath house in Casa View has been updated to include new, two-tone paint, modern faux wood floors and new fixtures throughout. It also features ceiling fans, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, off-street parking, appliances and a fenced-in backyard! The home is in a great location, minutes from the Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake, Whiterock Marketplace and Casa View Shopping Center. Stores nearby include Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House, Thrifty's Garland Road Thrift Store, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Albertson's, PetCo and more! Nearby Reinhardt Elementary, White Rock Swimming Pool and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.