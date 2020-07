Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TERRIFIC UPDATED 2 BED, 2 BATH HOME THAT HAS A ONE-OF-A-KIND VIEW OF DOWNTOWN DALLAS FROM N. OAK CLIFF. JUST BLOCKS FROM BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT. FENCED YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. PINE WOOD FLOORS, LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. NEW BATHS. WONDERFUL WOOD DECK FRONT PORCH WITH AN AWESOME VIEW OF DOWNTOWN SKYLINE. 1 YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL.