All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10544 Stone Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10544 Stone Canyon Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10544 Stone Canyon Road

10544 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10544 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
ALL UTILITIES PAID!! 1 1 1CP STACK WASHER DRYER; STAINLESS APPLIANC ES; TILE FLOORS; BATHROOM COMPLETE WITH TUB,TILE,TOILET VANITY, AND FIXTURES; VERY LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET; UPPER UNIT WITH POOL VIEW; VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have any available units?
10544 Stone Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have?
Some of 10544 Stone Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Stone Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Stone Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Stone Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University