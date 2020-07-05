All apartments in Dallas
10190 Vistadale Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:56 PM

10190 Vistadale Drive

10190 Vistadale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10190 Vistadale Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-bedroom Lake Highlands home offers a flexible, open floorplan and abundant natural light. Multiple living areas include an enclosed sunroom that opens to the fenced backyard, a formal living room, and a 4th smaller bedroom with numerous built-ins that would make for a fantastic office or hobby room. The oversized master bath features dual sinks, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. Other highlights include wide-plank hardwood flooring, rock fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, built-ins, skylights, and a 2-car attached garage. Convenient location near the Lake Highlands Trail, shopping, dining, and major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10190 Vistadale Drive have any available units?
10190 Vistadale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10190 Vistadale Drive have?
Some of 10190 Vistadale Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10190 Vistadale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10190 Vistadale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10190 Vistadale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10190 Vistadale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10190 Vistadale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10190 Vistadale Drive offers parking.
Does 10190 Vistadale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10190 Vistadale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10190 Vistadale Drive have a pool?
No, 10190 Vistadale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10190 Vistadale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10190 Vistadale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10190 Vistadale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10190 Vistadale Drive has units with dishwashers.

