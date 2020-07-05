10190 Vistadale Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3-bedroom Lake Highlands home offers a flexible, open floorplan and abundant natural light. Multiple living areas include an enclosed sunroom that opens to the fenced backyard, a formal living room, and a 4th smaller bedroom with numerous built-ins that would make for a fantastic office or hobby room. The oversized master bath features dual sinks, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. Other highlights include wide-plank hardwood flooring, rock fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, built-ins, skylights, and a 2-car attached garage. Convenient location near the Lake Highlands Trail, shopping, dining, and major commuting routes.