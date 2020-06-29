All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10139 Baronne Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10139 Baronne Circle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:12 AM

10139 Baronne Circle

10139 Baronne Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10139 Baronne Circle, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home biking distance to White Rock Lake & feeding into Hexter Elementary located in sought after Old Lake Highlands. Modern, stylish, elegant open concept living with hand-scraped hardwoods (no carpet), light & bright, ss appliances, gas convection range, abundant storage, 2 car garage in back + additional off street parking in front, large back yard with privacy fence & great patio perfect for entertaining. Energy efficient, new insulation, tankless water heater, low E windows, LED recessed lighting. Must see to appreciate! Available now. Pet friendly home with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10139 Baronne Circle have any available units?
10139 Baronne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10139 Baronne Circle have?
Some of 10139 Baronne Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10139 Baronne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Baronne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Baronne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10139 Baronne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10139 Baronne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10139 Baronne Circle offers parking.
Does 10139 Baronne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10139 Baronne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Baronne Circle have a pool?
No, 10139 Baronne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10139 Baronne Circle have accessible units?
No, 10139 Baronne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Baronne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10139 Baronne Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University