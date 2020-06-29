10139 Baronne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home biking distance to White Rock Lake & feeding into Hexter Elementary located in sought after Old Lake Highlands. Modern, stylish, elegant open concept living with hand-scraped hardwoods (no carpet), light & bright, ss appliances, gas convection range, abundant storage, 2 car garage in back + additional off street parking in front, large back yard with privacy fence & great patio perfect for entertaining. Energy efficient, new insulation, tankless water heater, low E windows, LED recessed lighting. Must see to appreciate! Available now. Pet friendly home with non-refundable pet fee.